Last-minute Kingston shoppers search for the top costumes of Halloween 2019

It’s the spookiest time of the year, and with Halloween quickly approaching, last-minute shoppers are busy finding the perfect costume at Audrey’s Costume Castle in Kingston’s West End.

“I wanted to do something ‘alien-ish’ ” Rosemary Silba told Global News.

“So I picked out a costume and I’m going to do Seven of Nine from Star Trek,” she said.

Masks, makeup and accessories — Audrey’s costume experts says if you can imagine it, they can make it happen.

However, this year they’re seeing a trend with characters like Pennywise the Dancing Clown — otherwise known as the villainous clown from Stephen King’s It — and the Joker as top-selling costumes.

“Horror movies are always a big driving force for us,” says Laurie Watson, a costume expert at Audrey’s.

“Anything that’s current or new. Superheroes are always popular, Batman is always a good seller. So whatever movie is current at the time, that’s what people seem to be interested in” she said.

If gore is up your alley, stick-on gashes and cuts are easy to apply and add an extra scary layer.

Pete Clarabut was dressed up as a captain and heading out to Fort Fright from the costume shop.

“I work with a cadet organization and they’re going to Fort Fright tonight to celebrate Halloween,” he said.

And last-minute shopper Conquest Fox found the perfect hat to finish off his Toy Story-inspired Woody costume.

“Funny enough, I had a hat but it was bigger and it just didn’t look ‘Woody’ enough, so when we were here I just happened to see it and I thought this would be a lot funnier and a lot more accurate” he said

Pretty, scary, or pint size, time is running out to make your Halloween costume dreams a reality.

