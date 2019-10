Send this page to someone via email

Police are urging Winnipeggers to avoid an area in the city’s West End where an active investigation is taking place.

A heavy police presence can be seen outside a home at 821 St. Matthews Avenue, which is marked off with police tape.

Nearby Greenway School was under a hold and secure briefly, but that has reportedly been lifted.

Officers are currently on scene in regards to an ongoing investigation in the 800 block of St Matthews. Please avoid the area at this time. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) October 31, 2019

