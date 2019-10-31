Cruiser damaged as suspects attempt to escape drug raid in Fort Erie: Niagara police

Send this page to someone via email

Two Toronto-area men have been arrested after a drug bust in Fort Erie that saw police cruisers damaged as the suspects attempted to flee.

Investigators say surveillance on the pair began in early October as police believed they were responsible for illegal narcotics sales in the Niagara Region.

Niagara Regional Police Service’s (NRPS) emergency task unit converged on a residence in the area of Gilmore Road and Concession Road in Fort Erie on Wednesday around noon in an attempt to arrest the suspects.

Detectives say the task unit encountered the two men when they were returning to the home in a car. Upon seeing police, the driver attempted to flee and smashed into two NRPS vehicles, police say.

Officers in police cars were able to cut off the vehicle before it could escape.

A 37-year-old Toronto man and a 33-year-old man from Etobicoke are facing four charges each for possession of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The Etobicoke suspect is facing and an additional charge for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Detectives say $5,200 was also seized as proceeds of crime.

