Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Cruiser damaged as suspects attempt to escape drug raid in Fort Erie: Niagara police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 31, 2019 10:56 am
Updated October 31, 2019 10:57 am
Niagara police arrested two men after a drug raid in Fort Erie.
Niagara police arrested two men after a drug raid in Fort Erie. Don Mitchell / Global News

Two Toronto-area men have been arrested after a drug bust in Fort Erie that saw police cruisers damaged as the suspects attempted to flee.

Investigators say surveillance on the pair began in early October as police believed they were responsible for illegal narcotics sales in the Niagara Region.

Niagara Regional Police Service’s (NRPS) emergency task unit converged on a residence in the area of Gilmore Road and Concession Road in Fort Erie on Wednesday around noon in an attempt to arrest the suspects.

READ MORE: Niagara police make arrest in robbery of donation box from air cadet

Detectives say the task unit encountered the two men when they were returning to the home in a car. Upon seeing police, the driver attempted to flee and smashed into two NRPS vehicles, police say.

Officers in police cars were able to cut off the vehicle before it could escape.

Story continues below advertisement

A 37-year-old Toronto man and a 33-year-old man from Etobicoke are facing four charges each for possession of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

The Etobicoke suspect is facing and an additional charge for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Detectives say $5,200 was also seized as proceeds of crime.

Racist rant at Burnaby Shopper’s Drug Mart caught on video
Racist rant at Burnaby Shopper’s Drug Mart caught on video
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara RegionFort ErieNiagara Regional Police ServiceConcession Roadfort erie drug bustfort erie drug raidgilmore roadniagara drug raid
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.