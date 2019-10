Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are investigating alcohol as a factor after a vehicle hit a house in the northeast on Wednesday.

Police said the crash happened on Madigan Drive N.E. at around 9 p.m.

One person was in the vehicle at the time, and there were no injuries, officers said.

The Calgary Fire Department’s structural team was brought in to ensure no significant damage was done, police said.

Calgary police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a house on Madigan Drive N.E. on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Michael King/Global News

