78-year-old driver charged after death of pedestrian who was hit in Edmonton crosswalk

Charges have been laid under the Traffic Safety Act against a 78-year-old man following the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in an Edmonton crosswalk earlier this month.

On Wednesday, police said the driver is accused of failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and careless driving.

On the afternoon of Oct. 6, police said a 60-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were walking west across a marked crosswalk near 85 Street and 83 Avenue. According to police, both were hit by a Dodge Caravan that was heading north.

The woman who was hit died of her injuries on Oct. 22.

The other victim’s current condition is unknown. At the time of the incident, his injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

