Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

78-year-old driver charged after death of pedestrian who was hit in Edmonton crosswalk

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 6:21 pm
Updated October 30, 2019 6:24 pm
Two people were taken to hospital Sunday evening after a collision near Bonnie Doon Mall. .
Two people were taken to hospital Sunday evening after a collision near Bonnie Doon Mall. . Julien Fournier/Global News

Charges have been laid under the Traffic Safety Act against a 78-year-old man following the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in an Edmonton crosswalk earlier this month.

On Wednesday, police said the driver is accused of failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk and careless driving.

On the afternoon of Oct. 6, police said a 60-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were walking west across a marked crosswalk near 85 Street and 83 Avenue. According to police, both were hit by a Dodge Caravan that was heading north.

READ MORE: 2 pedestrians sent to hospital after Sunday evening collision in Edmonton

The woman who was hit died of her injuries on Oct. 22.

The other victim’s current condition is unknown. At the time of the incident, his injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
edmonton police serviceEdmonton policeEPSTrafficEdmonton TrafficPedestrian Safetypedestrian hitTraffic Safety Act83 Avenue85 StreetPedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.