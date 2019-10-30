New Toronto animal hospital offering human health care to pets

Dr. Barb Bryer has been a vet for more than 20 years and the head of the emergency room at Toronto Animal Health Partners, an emergency and specialty hospital that opened in March of this year. It brings the best practices of private human health care to veterinarian care.

“We see a lot of traumas and that’s one of the really challenging things is that when you go to work in the morning you don’t know if you’re going to have vomiting and diarrhea or much more involved cases,” explained Bryer.

“Anybody that is a pet owner that has a pet in distress comes to our hospital. Whether it be an emergency or a case where an animal has cancer, epilepsy, paralyzation or a broken limb — anything that really requires advanced intervention,” said Scott Woodrow, the CEO & Founder Animal Health Partners.

Story continues below advertisement

“You won’t find anything at this level of sophistication in Canada when it comes to our facility. Getting the best medicine in human health care into our population to ensure our pets are getting the best level of care.”

Operating 24 hours a day and seven days a week, the hospital provides cutting-edge diagnostics and treatments for dogs and cats. It is led by a team of highly qualified vets specializing in cardiology, oncology, neurology, surgery, internal medicine as well as emergency and critical care.

“There isn’t a typical day here and certainly not in critical care,” said Bryer.

“It’s not the brain, but it’s the heart of the clinic and this is where a lot of patients first come. We call it triage and that’s exactly what is. We have everything here that we need to set a patient up and evaluate a patient.”

Within the facility you’ll find the most advanced equipment in veterinary medicine. Even the colours selected around the hospital are specific to sooth the owners and their pets.

Animal Health Partners serves as an extension of the patient’s family vet with a goal to continue improving the quality of care for each patient referred.

“There’s always a story behind the patient. It not just a patient,” Woodrow said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a member of the family.”