Crime

Vancouver woman charged with murder in 2018 stabbing of common-law husband

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 5:40 pm
File photo.
File photo. Vancouver Police Department/Twitter

A Vancouver woman is facing a murder charge in connection to the stabbing death of her common-law husband in 2018.

Police announced Wednesday Shannon Watts has been charged with one count of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing 26-year-old Shane Tolmie.

Tolmie was found by police in Watts’ Downtown Eastside apartment on Abbot Street near West Pender Street in the early morning hours of June 28, 2018.

He was rushed to hospital, but dies of his injuries on the morning of July 1, 2018.

Watts, who was 24 at the time of the stabbing, was arrested at the scene but released pending further investigation and approval of charges from Crown counsel.

Court documents show the charge against Watts was sworn on Wednesday. She remains in custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Watts is due back in court on Nov. 13 to fix a date.

Tolmie’s death was Vancouver’s 11th homicide of 2018.

Police announced his death just hours after another man, 26-year-old Abeal Negussie Abera of Surrey, died of stabbing injuries also sustained in the Downtown Eastside a week earlier.

national skyline national skyline

