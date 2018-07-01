Vancouver police investigate 2nd fatal Downtown Eastside stabbing

Just hours after announcing the city’s 10th homicide of the year, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) has announced the 11th.

The VPD says 26-year-old Shane John Tolmie has died following a stabbing in an apartment on Abbott Street near West Pender Street early Friday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the residence shortly after midnight, and arrived to find Tolmie with a stab wound, according to a VPD media release.

He was rushed to hospital, but died Sunday morning.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, but has been released pending further investigation.

Investigators said the victim and the woman who was arrested knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call VPD homicide detectives at 604-717-2500, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Earlier on Sunday, police announced that the victim of another Downtown Eastside stabbing, Abeal Abera, had also died in hospital.

Tolmie’s death is Vancouver’s 11th homicide of 2018.