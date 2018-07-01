Crime
July 1, 2018

Victim of ‘serious’ Downtown Eastside stabbing dies in hospital

Police investigate a stabbing on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

A man who was badly injured in what Vancouver police called a “serious” stabbing on the Downtown Eastside last week has died of his injuries.

The stabbing happened on June 23, around 11 a.m. in the alley south of West Hastings Street and east of Abbott Street.

Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Abeal Negussie Abera of Surrey.

Abera was rushed to hospital in critical condition, but died Saturday night.

Vancouver police say no arrests have been made, and that the stabbing is not believed to have been a random attack.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541 or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Abera’s death marks Vancouver’s 10th homicide of 2018.

