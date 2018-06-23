Man in critical condition after ‘serious’ Downtown Eastside stabbing
A man is in hospital in critical condition after what Vancouver police are describing as a “serious” stabbing.
It happened just after 11 a.m. in an alley east of Abbott Street and south of Hastings, according to a police media release.
The victim appears to be in his 30s, police said.
Police said they have not made any arrests, but do not believe the altercation was random. There is believed to be no risk to the public, they added.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-717-2541, or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
