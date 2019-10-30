Man charged with impaired driving following Innisfil hit-and-run: South Simcoe police

A 57-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a hit-and-run collision involving a farm tractor in Innisfil Monday, South Simcoe police say.
At about 6:30 p.m., officers say they received several calls regarding an impaired driver in the area of 10th Sideroad and 14th Line.
Witnesses reported that a pick-up truck had rear-ended a tractor at a high rate of speed.
There was significant damage to the truck, police say.
The truck eventually stopped in the Belle Ewart area, where the driver was arrested after fleeing on foot, police say.
He was transported to the hospital as a precaution and then taken to the police station where he was charged after being evaluated by a drug recognition expert, police add.
The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and released but went to the hospital later for his injuries, officers say.
The 57-year-old driver was charged with impaired driving, failure to stop after an accident, dangerous operation and failure to comply with a demand, police add.
The accused’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and he was released with a future court date.
