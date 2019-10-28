South Georgian Bay OPP investigating ‘serious’ weekend assault in Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they’re investigating a “serious” assault that took place in Midland Sunday morning.
At 5:24 a.m., officers say they responded to a home on Lescaut Road with Simcoe County paramedics.
The victim of the assault was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, police say.
According to the OPP, the incident is believed to be isolated.
Officers say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
