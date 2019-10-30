N.S. government once again renews localized state of emergency to finish site cleanup

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government is once again renewing a localized state of emergency in order to safely finish work at and around where the crane toppled last month.

In a news release Wednesday, the province’s Emergency Management Office announced the state of emergency has been renewed for 14 days, until Nov 13.

“Although the crane has been removed safely, there is still work to be done to clean up the site,” stated Chuck Porter, minister responsible for emergency management.

“The renewal order ensures the continued safety of those completing the work at the site. We have the option to end the state of emergency early if is it no longer needed.” Tweet This

READ MORE: Last piece of collapsed crane removed from Halifax building

The localized emergency area is defined as the city block within the boundaries of Cathedral Lane, and bordered by Brenton Street, Brenton Place and Spring Garden Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The state of emergency was first declared by the government on Sept. 18, 11 days after the 30,000-kg crane toppled onto the Olympus building during post-tropical storm Dorian. The state of emergency was renewed on Oct. 2 and Oct. 16.

1:51 Progress slow but steady at site of collapsed crane in Halifax Progress slow but steady at site of collapsed crane in Halifax

An evacuation order remains in place for several residents and businesses on South Park Street, despite the final piece of the crane being removed on Saturday.

Workers are still evaluating the damage that the Olympus building sustained, as well as ensuring that debris and other materials on top of the apartment complex are removed or secured.

READ MORE: Evacuees left in the dark over crane removal progress

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure and Renewal still has not provided an exact timeline on how long that process will take.