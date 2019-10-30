Menu

Saskatoon Civic Election

Canada

Saskatoon changes way on deciding flag flying outside city hall

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 3:31 pm
Council has approved a policy change that makes the city clerk responsible for choosing which flags will be flown outside of Saskatoon city hall.
Council has approved a policy change that makes the city clerk responsible for choosing which flags will be flown outside of Saskatoon city hall. Nicole Stillger / Global News

Saskatoon city council approved a policy change that makes the city clerk responsible for choosing which flags will be flown outside of city hall.

The previous policy required city council to vote on approving all requests.

That created controversy when a pro-life group asked to have their flag raised in 2018.

The new policy specifies charitable organizations, cultural groups and sports teams as the only approvable flags.

Organizations will only be allowed to make one flag raising, one proclamation, or a combination of the two in a calendar year (Jan. 1 to Dec. 31).

Requests from third parties on behalf of other organizations are not allowed.

Administration said the new policy is intended to identify consistent standards and address basic protocol requirements.

It is currently limited to flag etiquette, flag raising, proclamation requests and the application process.

Other protocol-related issues will be considered for future policy consideration, city officials said.

The city council in Yorkton, Sask., recently voted to no longer proclaim special days or weeks, saying it wants to avoid placing the city in a difficult spot by proclaiming something that people may not like.

