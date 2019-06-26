Pride flag torn down and burned at Stoughton high school
Students and staff are “disappointed” after learning the Pride flag at Stoughton Central School was torn down and burned Wednesday.
The high school held its flag-raising ceremony Monday.
Keith Keating, South East Cornerstone Public School Division spokesperson, says this is the first time the school has flown the flag for Pride Month.
While the students are upset, Keating says they will continue to be supportive of the school’s gay-straight-alliance and LGBTQ2+ community.
RCMP Sergeant Brian Neilmeyer says the flag was destroyed sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Fillmore RCMP detachment is currently investigating the incident as mischief.
