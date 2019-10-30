New Brunswick artist feeling out of this world after ‘Star Wars’ commission

Send this page to someone via email

A Moncton artist is feeling out of this world after an actor from the cast of a new Star Wars series commissioned one of his illustrations.

“This is a big deal because I have always wanted to say that I did some art for something big like Star Wars,” said illustrator Andy Gill.

Gill said that Los Angeles actor Dominic Pace commissioned him to draw his character, Gekko, in the new Star Wars series The Mandalorian produced by Lucasfilm and scheduled to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service in November.

“Generations after generations have enjoyed Star Wars,” said Gill, who said he grew up watching the movies as a child and continues to follow the franchise as an adult.

Gill said he spent nine hours using coloured pencils to carefully recreate Pace’s character.

“You can be in the heart of a little community like Moncton and people all over the world see your work now because of social media,” said Gill

Pace, also a Star Wars fan from childhood, told Global News it was an honour to be involved in the project and to have Gill illustrate his character.

“He was thrilled, he loved it. He absolutely loved it,” said Gill.