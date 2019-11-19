Crime Beat podcast: The story of Maryam Rashidi

Send this page to someone via email

On this episode of Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the story of a woman who became a victim while trying to right a wrong.

Maryam Rashidi’s life focused on creating opportunities for her son.

But in 2015, both Rashidi and her husband were laid off from their jobs in the oil and gas industry.

Rashidi’s fourth shift working at a Calgary gas station — a job she took to make ends meet — was on June 7, 2015.

That morning, Rashidi said goodbye to her husband and son and went to work. It was the last time they would get to talk to her.

Just hours later, they would learn Rashidi was taken by ambulance to the hospital. She’d been run over while trying to stop a gas-and-dash theft.

Follow the twists and turns this case took and hear from the offender himself, whose vehicle ran Rashidi over while he was trying to steal $113 worth of fuel.

In this episode, you’ll also hear about the far-reaching the impact this crime has had.

