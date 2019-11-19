Menu

Crime Beat podcast: The story of Maryam Rashidi

By Global News
Posted November 19, 2019 6:00 am
Maryam Rashidi
Maryam Rashidi and her young son, Koroosh. Rashidi was the victim of a hit-and-run at a Centex gas station on June 7, 2015. Obtained by Global News
On this episode of Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares the story of a woman who became a victim while trying to right a wrong.

Maryam Rashidi’s life focused on creating opportunities for her son.

But in 2015, both Rashidi and her husband were laid off from their jobs in the oil and gas industry.

Rashidi’s fourth shift working at a Calgary gas station — a job she took to make ends meet — was on June 7, 2015.

READ MORE: ‘She was the best thing I had’ — Husband mourns hit-and-run victim

That morning, Rashidi said goodbye to her husband and son and went to work. It was the last time they would get to talk to her.

Story continues below advertisement

Just hours later, they would learn Rashidi was taken by ambulance to the hospital. She’d been run over while trying to stop a gas-and-dash theft.

READ MORE: Jury reminded to keep ‘open mind’ in trial for man accused in fatal gas-and-dash hit-and-run

Follow the twists and turns this case took and hear from the offender himself, whose vehicle ran Rashidi over while he was trying to steal $113 worth of fuel.

In this episode, you’ll also hear about the far-reaching the impact this crime has had.

