Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man was shot on Montreal’s South Shore late Wednesday morning, according to police.

Longueuil police say the man was shot inside a business on Taschereau Boulevard, west of Highway 10, in Brossard.

The identity of the man is not yet known.

Police officers and investigators are at the scene.

The investigation has been transferred to the Sûreté du Québec.

Story continues below advertisement