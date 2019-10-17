Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Sûreté du Québec investigating after fatal shooting in Terrebonne

By Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 4:33 pm
A Surete du Quebec police car.
A Surete du Quebec police car. Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press

The Sûreté du Québec homicide squad is working with Terrebonne police after a 53-year-old man was killed Thursday morning.

Local police received several calls around 10:15 a.m. concerning a man shot at a residence on du Général Street.

Related News

READ MORE: Pot-impaired driving cases spike in Quebec since legalization: SQ

SQ spokesperson Marie-Michelle Moore says the Terrebonne man was hit with at least one bullet.

He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Moore says the SQ has reason to believe the death is linked to organized crime, but has no ties to Wednesday’s four arrests linked to the 2016 slayings of brothers Vincenzo Falduto and Giuseppe Falduto, as well as the deaths of Lorenzo Giordano and Rocco Sollecito.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
CrimeShootingMurderTerrebonneTerrebonne shootingSQ homicide squad
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.