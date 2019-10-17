Sûreté du Québec investigating after fatal shooting in Terrebonne

Send this page to someone via email

The Sûreté du Québec homicide squad is working with Terrebonne police after a 53-year-old man was killed Thursday morning.

Local police received several calls around 10:15 a.m. concerning a man shot at a residence on du Général Street.

SQ spokesperson Marie-Michelle Moore says the Terrebonne man was hit with at least one bullet.

He was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Moore says the SQ has reason to believe the death is linked to organized crime, but has no ties to Wednesday’s four arrests linked to the 2016 slayings of brothers Vincenzo Falduto and Giuseppe Falduto, as well as the deaths of Lorenzo Giordano and Rocco Sollecito.

