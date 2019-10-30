Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Civilian employees on Canadian military bases raise issue of pay gap

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2019 12:19 pm
Updated October 30, 2019 12:36 pm
The entrance sign to CFB Suffield, Alta., Tuesday, July 26, 2016.
The entrance sign to CFB Suffield, Alta., Tuesday, July 26, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Civilian employees on military bases across Canada plan to stage information pickets this week to draw attention to their efforts to close a pay gap.

READ MORE: It will take 164 years to close Canada’s economic gender gap: report

Cathy O’Kane, vice-president of the Union of National Defence Employees, says members will be handing out flyers in front of their workplaces Thursday morning.

She says salaries are inconsistent from one base to another, and her members are paid about 30 per cent less than the core federal public service for the same jobs.

Pay equity gap still ‘significant’: Canada’s Women’s Foundation
Pay equity gap still ‘significant’: Canada’s Women’s Foundation

The union has about 700 members who work as administrative or operational support staff at 10 military bases across Canada.

Nine of the locals are currently in contract negotiations, while talks at Canadian Forces Base Valcartier in Quebec have reached an impasse.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: The best and worst places to be a woman in 2019

O’Kane says the pay gap is a key issue in the negotiations.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Canadian Armed ForcesCanadian Armypay gapCFB Valcartiermilitary basesUnion Of National Defence EmployeesCanadian military basesCathy O'Kanemilitary pay gap
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.