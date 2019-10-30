Dartmouth woman charged after allegedly assaulting Halifax Transit driver

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a 29-year-old woman with assault after an alleged altercation involving a Halifax Transit driver on Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:20 p.m., police say officers responded to a disturbance on a Halifax Transit bus that was parked in the 5400 block of Spring Garden Road.

According to authorities, a Halifax Transit driver asked the woman to leave the vehicle after she had reportedly caused a disturbance on the bus. The woman then allegedly assaulted the bus driver.

Police allege she also threatened and assaulted the responding officers. The woman was taken into custody and held to appear in Halifax provincial court on Wednesday.

Sophia Downey, of Dartmouth, has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, causing a disturbance, uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death and property damage.

