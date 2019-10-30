Menu

Charles P. Allen, Bedford South schools closed due to power outage

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 30, 2019 10:58 am
Crews were able to clear the downed lines away from the road. .
Crews were able to clear the downed lines away from the road. . Nova Scotia Power

Halifax Regional Police say they are assisting Nova Scotia Power on Wednesday with a downed power line on Hammonds Plains Road in Bedford, N.S.

According to Nova Scotia Power’s outage map, there are six active outages in the Bedford area affecting more than 3,000 customers, including Charles P. Allen and Bedford South schools.

Nova Scotia Power outage map, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
Nova Scotia Power outage map, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. N.S. Power outage map

At around 8:30 a.m., Nova Scotia Power spokesperson David Rodenhiser said there was an excavator that snagged the overhead telecommunications wires crossing Hammonds Plains Road near Farmers Dairy.

“This snap to the pole on one side of the road caused the pole on the other side to become dislodged and lean,” Rodenhiser said.

Due to the power outage in the area, the Halifax Regional Centre for Education said Charles P. Allen and Bedford South schools are closed for the day.

READ MORE: Power outage affects 19,000 as emergency services respond to incident in Halifax

So far, Rodenhiser said Nova Scotia Power crews have been able to clear the downed lines away from the road to ensure safety for motorists.

In the meantime, police said Hammonds Plains Road will be closed between Bluewater Road and Larry Uteck Boulevard, with traffic being detoured via Bluewater Road.

Rodenhiser says the estimated time at which power will be restored is 1 p.m.

Halifax Regional PolicePower OutageNova Scotia PowerBedfordHammonds Plains RoadCharles P AllenDavid RodenhiserBedford SouthBedford South SchoolBedford power line downBedford power outagedowned power line Bedfordpower outage Bedford
