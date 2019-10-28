Power outage affects 19,000 as emergency services respond to incident in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Power cut power to 19,000 customers in Halifax after a request from the municipality’s emergency services on Monday evening.

The request originated from an incident in Halifax’s south end that saw Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, Halifax Regional Police, EHS and Nova Scotia Power converge on Harbourview Drive at approximately 5:41 p.m.

Police cordoned off the area shortly after arriving.

The nature of the incident is not confirmed at this time, but Halifax police say that there is no concern for public safety.

READ MORE: Man found on street in Saint John dies from injuries, police report

Nova Scotia Power cut off power to 19,000 customers on Oct. 28, 2019 as a result of an incident on Harbourview Drive. Nova Scotia Power

Half a dozen police cruisers, an ambulance and at least two fire trucks were observed on the scene by Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers escorted residents beyond the police tape if they chose to access their homes.

Police say that they requested the power in the area of Harbourview Drive to be shut down for the “safety of all involved”

Halifax police say there is no timeline for when the incident will be resolved, but power was restored to most of the affected region by 9:00 p.m.

Spring Garden & Queen, right now:@nspowerinc has confirmed 19,000 customers are in the dark due to an “emergency request” from @hfxfire. Lots of four-way stops in #Halifax. Pedestrians are hard to see, so be careful.@halifaxnoise @hfxtraffic @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/OI94HCNgYe — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) October 28, 2019

Police have asked that the public stay away from the area of Harbourview Drive as they deal with the situation.

More to come…