Crime

Power outage affects 19,000 as emergency services respond to incident in Halifax

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 7:40 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 8:28 pm
Halifax Regional Police officers wait as emergency officials respond to an incident on Harbourview Drive on Oct. 28, 2019.
Halifax Regional Police officers wait as emergency officials respond to an incident on Harbourview Drive on Oct. 28, 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

Nova Scotia Power cut power to 19,000 customers in Halifax after a request from the municipality’s emergency services on Monday evening.

The request originated from an incident in Halifax’s south end that saw Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency, Halifax Regional Police, EHS and Nova Scotia Power converge on Harbourview Drive at approximately 5:41 p.m.

Police cordoned off the area shortly after arriving.

The nature of the incident is not confirmed at this time, but Halifax police say that there is no concern for public safety.

READ MORE: Man found on street in Saint John dies from injuries, police report

Nova Scotia Power cut off power to 19,000 customers on Oct. 28, 2019 as a result of an incident on Harbourview Drive.
Nova Scotia Power cut off power to 19,000 customers on Oct. 28, 2019 as a result of an incident on Harbourview Drive. Nova Scotia Power

Half a dozen police cruisers, an ambulance and at least two fire trucks were observed on the scene by Global News.

Officers escorted residents beyond the police tape if they chose to access their homes.

Police say that they requested the power in the area of Harbourview Drive to be shut down for the “safety of all involved”

Halifax police say there is no timeline for when the incident will be resolved, but power was restored to most of the affected region by 9:00 p.m.

Police have asked that the public stay away from the area of Harbourview Drive as they deal with the situation.

More to come…

Nova ScotiaHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceNova Scotia PowerEHSEmergency ServicesHalifax Regional Fire and EmergencyincidentHalifax power outageHarbourview Drive
