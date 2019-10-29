2 arrested after officers respond to Dartmouth break-and-enter in progress: police

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police say a 14-year-old and a 37-year-old man are in custody after officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter in progress early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 1:06 a.m., police say a witness reported observing two people attempting to break into a business in the 300 block of Windmill Road in Dartmouth.

According to police, officers who responded to the scene observed a broken window at the business, and at 1:17 a.m., police say they located two suspects on the property. The suspects were reportedly taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say the suspects were unable to enter the business and that no property was removed.

The 14-year-old is now facing break-and-enter and mischief charges.

The adult is facing charges of break-and-enter, mischief and possession of housebreaking tools.

Both suspects remain in police custody and will appear in Halifax provincial court later on Tuesday.