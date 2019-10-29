Two arrested after man set on fire

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are in custody facing a string of charges after a man was briefly set on fire Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Salvation Army on Gottingen Street just before 8:30 p.m. to reports of a disturbance on the sidewalk involving several men.

Police say a 47-year-old man was sprayed with an “ignitable fluid,” which was then briefly lit. The man was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was not the intended target, and the original disturbance involved two men who were known to each other.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. A 27-year-old man has also been charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Both men are in police custody and will appear in Halifax Provincial court Tuesday.