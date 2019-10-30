Menu

Canada

10 people to receive Order of New Brunswick during ceremony Wednesday

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2019 8:01 am
Updated October 30, 2019 8:02 am
Abraham Beverley Walker.
Abraham Beverley Walker. New Brunswick government

This year’s Order of New Brunswick awards are being presented to 10 individuals Wednesday in Fredericton.

The honour is being posthumously bestowed on Abraham Beverley Walker – considered the first Canadian-born black lawyer in the country.

READ MORE: Ground-breaking Canadian black lawyer to finally be honoured in New Brunswick

Other recipients include lawyer Michel Doucet for his contributions to language rights; gender equality advocate Robyn Tingley; and John Wood, who has inspired ongoing fundraising efforts for New Brunswickers with significant physical disabilities.

Lt.-Gov. Brenda L. Murphy and Premier Blaine Higgs are taking part in the investiture ceremony.

READ MORE: Becca Schofield honoured posthumously with Order of New Brunswick

Established in December 2000, the Order of New Brunswick is the highest honour handed out by the province.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s aimed at recognizing individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the social, cultural or economic well-being of New Brunswick and its people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
