Former Vancouver School Board trustee’s sex-sting trial postponed

The trial of a former Vancouver school trustee caught up in an underage sex sting has been delayed.

Ken Clement, a former chair of the Vancouver School Board (VSB), was among 47 men arrested following a two-month Vancouver police operation in 2018 that also netted a firefighter and a teacher from an all-girls West Side private school.

Clement is charged with one count of communicating for sexual services of a person under the age of 18. None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Clement’s trial was due to start Tuesday, but his lawyer argued that he hadn’t had enough time to come up with a rebuttal witness and that Crown had not provided enough information about the sting.

The judge reluctantly granted an adjournment because he found Clement’s ability to provide full answer and defence to the charges against him might be affected, according to Clement’s lawyer.

The court also heard that no incriminating evidence was found on Clement’s phone, which had been configured to delete messages every 30 days. However, Crown says it does have evidence on the phone used by officers as part of the sting.

Police said they arrested the 47 men caught in the sting between June and November 2018.

Investigators posted decoy advertisements on web escort listings and social media platforms, and allege the men who were arrested believed they were corresponding with a 15-to-17-year-old girl.

Clement resigned his position with the VSB that summer citing personal reasons.

Because the trial was adjourned, Clement has yet to formally enter a plea. No date has been set for a resumption of the trial.