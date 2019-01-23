47 men arrested for wanting to purchase sexual services from youth: Vancouver police

Vancouver police say 47 men have been arrested following a two-month operation in 2018, targeting people willing to purchase sexual services from youth.

All of the arrests took place in 2018, and included men from “all walks of life.”

They include a school trustee, a teacher, a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang and a fireman, according to police.

The school trustee and the teacher are among the seven men charged, but police are not revealing any identifying details or what school district they work in.

The men were allegedly lured to a room under the guise of meeting an underage girl for sex.

Seven of the men have now been charged with considering buying the sexual services of a person under 18 years old.

Police are working with Crown counsel on the other 40 men who were arrested and still face charges.

Police say detectives posted decoy advertisements on web escort listings and social media platforms and the men who were arrested allegedly believed they were corresponding with a 15- to 17-year-old girl.

“The safety of our youth is a priority for the VPD,” Laurence Rankin, Deputy Chief Const of the Vancouver police said. “Last year, our detectives led an operation designed to prevent the exploitation of youth. It resulted in the arrest of a significant number of men, from all walks of life.”

“I want to make it clear that these projects were not about sexual activity between two consenting adults. The suspects were actively seeking sex with teenagers,” Rankin added. “Police will continue to focus their attention on those willing to prey on and exploit young boys and girls.”