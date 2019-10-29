Four Direction’s new health centre improves team-based care in North Central

Send this page to someone via email

Residents living in North Central will now receive better team-based care, thanks to Four Direction’s health centre’s new location on Albert Street in Regina.

The new care brings together staff and programs from the original Four Directions Community Health Centre and other Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) sites.

“Our government continues to invest in team-based community, primary health and home care as part of the health system’s Connected Care Strategy,” said Warren Kaeding, rural and remote health minister and minister responsible for seniors.

“The new Four Directions Community Health Centre is a wonderful example of this model of care and is uniquely positioned to provide co-ordinated care, tailored to the community needs.”

The centre offers primary care, immunization services, mental health and addictions counselling, as well as parenting and Indigenous cultural programs.

It also provides health care for people with complex medical or social health issues, those living with chronic conditions, seniors and high-risk prenatal clients.

Four Directions also connects clients to other community services related to food security, social, housing, financial or employment issues.

“Four Directions is about our commitment to patient and family-centred multidisciplinary team-based care,” said Dr. Rashaad Hansia, SHA integrated urban health physician executive.

“By showing respect and working together we can help our clients and their families get the care they need, when they need it, increasing the wellness of our community and avoiding the need for unnecessary hospitalizations.”

To create a sense of ownership in the community, a committee of patients, family advisors, knowledge keepers and elders helped with the centres design.

“For me, Four Directions means family and recovery,” centre client Belinda Nechvatal said.

“This is where I started my recovery. The clients and the staff make me feel like I belong here. It feels like home and coming here gives me purpose.”

