Former Central Okanagan school district building damaged by flames

A vacant building across from Orchard Park Mall has been damaged by fire on Tuesday morning.
The building, located at Dilworth Drive and Baron Road, used to be the home of School District 23 offices, but had been sold to a developer in recent years.
The fire appears to have started in junipers surrounding the one-storey building. Flames travelled into the soffits and extended into the roof before Kelowna firefighters extinguished the flames.
The vacant building is patrolled by security, but is often frequented the homeless.
It’s not known how the fire started.
More to come.
Plane crashes into house in Colonia, New Jersey
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS