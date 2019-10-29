Menu

Dog dead, 2 displaced after fire in Ottawa’s Little Italy

By Christopher Whan Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 9:06 am
Updated October 29, 2019 9:08 am
Ottawa Fire Services say four people have been displaced after a fire in Little Italy early Tuesday morning.
Ottawa Fire Services say four people have been displaced after a fire in Little Italy early Tuesday morning. Scott Stilborn Photo

An early morning fire heavily damaged a home and claimed the life of a family pet in Ottawa’s Little Italy on Tuesday.

According to Ottawa Fire Services, firefighters received multiple 911 calls at around 1:15 a.m. reporting smoke and flames coming from an upper floor of a single-family dwelling at 131 Balsam St.

Story continues below advertisement

It was reported in the 911 call that all occupants had exited the building but that the family dog was still trapped inside the home.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they began an offensive interior attack on the fire, retrieved the dog and brought it outside for resuscitation.

“The pet, sadly, succumbed to the injuries,” Ottawa Fire Services said in a release.

Ottawa Fire Services says the Red Cross and Salvation Army are at the scene assisting the affected residents, as the fire caused significant damage and the two occupants of the home will be displaced.

A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause and cost of the blaze.

