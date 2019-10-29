Dog dead, 2 displaced after fire in Ottawa’s Little Italy

Send this page to someone via email

An early morning fire heavily damaged a home and claimed the life of a family pet in Ottawa’s Little Italy on Tuesday.

According to Ottawa Fire Services, firefighters received multiple 911 calls at around 1:15 a.m. reporting smoke and flames coming from an upper floor of a single-family dwelling at 131 Balsam St.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 131 Balsam Street in Little Italy. Fire is on a 2-storey building with 2 apartments. Searches complete and negstive. The main body of fire is knocked down, crews are.overhauling and checking for extension. #ottnews #ottcity #ottawafire pic.twitter.com/en5LnP5WBg — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) October 29, 2019

It was reported in the 911 call that all occupants had exited the building but that the family dog was still trapped inside the home.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they began an offensive interior attack on the fire, retrieved the dog and brought it outside for resuscitation.

“The pet, sadly, succumbed to the injuries,” Ottawa Fire Services said in a release.

Ottawa Fire Services says the Red Cross and Salvation Army are at the scene assisting the affected residents, as the fire caused significant damage and the two occupants of the home will be displaced.

A fire investigator has been called in to determine the cause and cost of the blaze.