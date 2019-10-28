Missing 13-year-old Alexandre Barron found by Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police say they have located 13-year-old Alexandre Barron who went missing last week.

Ottawa police confirmed on Monday that Barron was found dead on Saturday. Police say no foul play is suspected.

Ottawa police say Alexandre Baron, 13, from Ottawa, was last seen leaving his home at around 2:45 p.m. in the Blossom Park area in the south end of the city on Tuesday.

Police say investigators and crisis councillors have met with the family who are asking for privacy at this time.

Police say no further information will be provided.

Investigators and crisis councilors have met with family and request privacy during difficult time. — F DAoust (@OPSDAoust) October 27, 2019

