Ottawa police seek help to locate missing 13-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

The Ottawa police are asking for the public to keep a look out for a boy whose been missing since Tuesday.

Ottawa police say Alexandre Baron, 13, from Ottawa was last seen leaving his home at around 2:45 p.m. in the Blossom Park area in the south end of the city.

Police say Alexandre is described as five feet, eight inches tall and 115 pounds. He has a slim built, with short hair and brown eyes. At the time he was last seen he was wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood and blue jeans.

Police say Alexandre’s family is concerned for his safety and well being.

Police are asking anyone who may know where Alexandre might be or who may have information that could assist investigators to call the Ottawa Police missing persons unit at 613-236-1222, extension 2355.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).