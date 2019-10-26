Small basement fire in Kelowna quickly extinguished

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna firefighters quickly extinguished a small basement fire on Friday night.

The Kelowna Fire Department said it was alerted to the fire following 911 calls at 9:47 p.m., of smoke coming from a basement suite along the 800 block of Tataryn Road.

The fire department said the first arriving officer confirmed the fire, with crews then quickly extinguishing it. No occupants were home at the time.

Fifteen fire personnel were on scene. The cause of the fire is unknown, though it is being investigated.

