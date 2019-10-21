Unattended cooking believed to have sparked east London house fire

On the heels of a serious reminder from the London Fire Department about the importance of never leaving cooking unattended, crews have doused another blaze they believe started in a kitchen.

Officials with the department tell 980 CFPL they responded to a home at 172 Egerton St. around 9:45 a.m. Monday after receiving multiple 911 calls about a blaze at the home.

Platoon Chief Kirk Loveland said the woman who owns the home was outside when she noticed the fire in the house and initially tried to put out the flames herself with a garden hose.

Loveland said crews found smoke coming from the house and worked to bring the flames under control.

Loveland said the woman inhaled some smoke from the blaze, but was assessed by Middlesex London EMS at the scene and wasn’t taken to hospital. No firefighters were injured responding to the blaze.

As for the damage, Loveland said they don’t have a dollar figure yet, but they believe it to be extensive. The official cause of the fire remains under investigation, but preliminary findings suggest it was cooking-related.

“Our message is to be attentive when you’re cooking and not to leave your stove or kitchen area. Pay attention and make sure everything is off and out when you’ve completed your cooking,” said Loveland.

The incident comes about three weeks after fire officials issued a reminder about the importance of paying attention when cooking either inside or outside your home.

Within the span of a week earlier this month, crews battled seven blazes and five of them were believed to have been caused by inattentive cooking.