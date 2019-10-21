Menu

Canada

Man escapes from house fire in east London

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 21, 2019 10:34 am
File photo.
File photo. Matthew Trevithick / 980 CFPL

London firefighters were on scene of a house fire Sunday afternoon in the city’s east end.

Crews were called to a residence at 1283 Crumlin Sideroad, near Dundas Street, around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Platoon Chief Shawn Fitzgerald says firefighters received multiple calls reporting heavy smoke coming from a house.

“When crews arrived, they found heavy fire showing from the rooftop — the fire had extended through the roof. They could see fire at all windows of the single-floor family home.”

Fitzgerald says no one was living inside the home at the time and the structure was undergoing renovations.

“There was an occupant who was in the building who was doing some renovation work. He escaped the fire. Nobody was injured or harmed in any way,” Fitzgerald said, adding that the fire caused roughly $350,000 in damage.

“Investigators and fire crews could not enter the premise because it was structurally unsound and unsafe to make entry for fire extinguishment or investigative purposes.”

The fire has been ruled accidental.

