Crime

London officer remains off duty weeks after being stabbed

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted October 21, 2019 9:02 am
The corner of Dundas Street and Lyle Street in the heart of London's Old East Village neighbourhood.
The corner of Dundas Street and Lyle Street in the heart of London's Old East Village neighbourhood. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

The London police officer who was stabbed while attempting to make an arrest nearly two weeks ago is still off duty as he recovers from his injuries.

“He is currently recovering and he will not be back to work for some time,” London police Const. Anthony McKelvey tells 980 CFPL.

Police say the officer was in the Old East Village trying to arrest a man trespassing on a property just after 1 a.m. Oct. 8 in the area of Dundas and Elizabeth streets.

When the officer tried to arrest the man, police say the man brandished a knife and the officer was stabbed.

He was transported to hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries and was released from hospital shortly after.

Following the stabbing, the suspect fled the area and was later tracked down by officers and the canine unit. His arrest involved the use of a conductive energy weapon, or stun gun, police said.

A 34-year-old London man is facing seven charges, including aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and trespassing.

 

