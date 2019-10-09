London man facing 7 charges after officer stabbed in Old East Village

Send this page to someone via email

A London man is facing seven charges after police say an officer became the victim of an early morning stabbing in the Old East Village.

Police say an officer had been called to the east-end neighbourhood around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday following reports of a man seen trespassing on private property near Dundas and Elizabeth streets.

When the officer tried to arrest the man, police say the man brandished a knife and the officer was stabbed.

According to police, the suspect fled on foot but was later tracked down with the help of a canine unit.

His arrest involved the use of a conductive energy weapon, or stun gun, police said.

As for the officer, police say he was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An update from police Chief Steve Williams said the officer was recovering well and had been released from hospital.

An @lpsmediaoffice officer injured last night during an arrest. The officer is doing OK; very fortunate. TY to all members and @MLPS911 who assisted our officer. TY to all others who have offered support. — Steve Williams (@S_Williams001) October 8, 2019

A 34-year-old London man is facing seven charges, including aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and trespassing.

Police say he made his first court appearance on Tuesday with a second appearance slated for Oct. 16.

The suspect remains in police custody.