Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. police watchdog called to incident in Shuswap

By Doris Maria Bregolisse Global News
Posted October 29, 2019 2:26 pm
Updated October 29, 2019 2:30 pm
The B.C. IIO is investigating an incident on Sederburg Road, east of Sicamous. .
The B.C. IIO is investigating an incident on Sederburg Road, east of Sicamous. . Courtesy: Google Street Maps/ Global News

Sicamous RCMP remain tight-lipped following an incident in Malakwa on Monday that has required the attention of the B.C. Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

The IIO has yet to release information about its involvement, but a press release is expected shortly, according to Sicamous RCMP.

READ MORE: Kelowna officer cleared in accident with cyclist: IIO report

A witness to the aftermath told Global News that RCMP have remained at the scene of the alleged incident since 4 a.m., Monday.

A dark van with broken windows was the centre of the investigation on Sederburg Road off Highway 1 in Malakwa.

More to come…

IIO releases new details in death of 14-year-old
IIO releases new details in death of 14-year-old
Story continues below advertisement
Related News
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPInvestigationIIOSicamousmalakwaSicamous RCMPBC IIObciiopolice involved incident
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.