B.C. police watchdog called to incident in Shuswap

Sicamous RCMP remain tight-lipped following an incident in Malakwa on Monday that has required the attention of the B.C. Independent Investigations Office (IIO).

The IIO has yet to release information about its involvement, but a press release is expected shortly, according to Sicamous RCMP.

A witness to the aftermath told Global News that RCMP have remained at the scene of the alleged incident since 4 a.m., Monday.

A dark van with broken windows was the centre of the investigation on Sederburg Road off Highway 1 in Malakwa.

More to come…

