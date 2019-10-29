British female MPs pen letter of ‘solidarity’ to Meghan Markle

Send this page to someone via email

A number of British female members of Parliament have released a letter in “solidarity” with the Duchess of Sussex.

“As women MPs of all political persuasions, we wanted to express our solidarity with you in taking a stand,” reads the letter to Meghan Markle, released by the office of MP Holly Lynch.

“On occasions, stories and headlines have represented an invasion of your privacy and have sought to cast aspersions about your character, without any good reason as far as we can see.

“We are calling out what can only be described as outdated, colonial undertones to some of these stories. As women Members of Parliament from all backgrounds, we stand with you in saying it cannot be allowed to go unchallenged.”

Women MPs from all political parties have put aside our differences to stand in solidarity with the Duchess of Sussex today and are sending her this open letter. pic.twitter.com/ytLHG5qPf4 — Holly Lynch MP (@HollyLynch5) October 29, 2019

They go on to write that they “share an understanding of the abuse and intimidation which is now so often used as a means of disparaging women in public office from getting on with our very important work.”

The 72 women co-sign on a call for national media “to have the integrity to know when a story is in the national interest, and when it is seeking to tear a woman down for no apparent reason.”

The letter finishes off with the MPs stating their “solidarity” with the new mom, and a promise to “use the means at our disposal to ensure that our press accept your right to privacy and show respect, and that their stories reflect the truth.”

One person responded to Lynch’s tweet showing photos of the letter by calling it a “wonderful example of women helping women.”

“This kind of solidarity and standing up for what’s right is truly heartening to see,” another Twitter user said.

One person simply responded: “You are on the right side of history.”

The public support for the duchess comes in the wake of three lawsuits launched by Prince Harry and Markle against various U.K. tabloids.

On Oct. 4, the Duke of Sussex launched a formal legal claim against two tabloids over alleged phone hacking. The defendants formally listed in the lawsuit are News Group Newspapers Limited and Mirror Group Newspapers Limited.

A few days prior, as they wrapped up their African royal tour, they announced a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday and its parent company, Associated Newspapers.

1:02 Meghan Markle opens up about the stress of being in the spotlight as a new mom Meghan Markle opens up about the stress of being in the spotlight as a new mom

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son,” the statement reads.

“Up to now, we have been unable to correct the continual misrepresentations — something that these select media outlets have been aware of and have therefore exploited on a daily and sometimes hourly basis.”

In an unprecedented move for members of the royal family, Markle opened up about how tough it has been joining the family and being under a harsh spotlight fuelled by the British media.

In a one-on-one interview with ITV News at Ten anchor Tom Bradby — a rarity for members of the Royal Family — Markle discussed her “challenging” pregnancy.

“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging,” she said.

Bradby also asked the duchess how she was doing after experiencing these life-changing events.

“Thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes,” Markle said.

“And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK?” Bradby asks at the end of the clip.

Markle responds: “Yes.”

No additional information on the lawsuits have been released.

