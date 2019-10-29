Teen girl charged with punching man dressed in Donald Trump costume

A teenage girl was arrested in Naples, Fla., for allegedly punching a man dressed up as Donald Trump over the weekend.

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office documents provided to Global News, the incident occurred between 8:30 and 8:42 p.m. on the Collier County Fairgrounds.

The girl was arrested on a misdemeanour charge of battery with intent to cause bodily harm to another.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the incident report states, Sgt. Brian Cohen was dispatched to the fairgrounds for a report of battery. The caller stated that all parties were located in the main office building.

“I was dressed as Donald Trump with my wife and stepdaughter,” a statement written by the victim in the report reads. “While standing in line waiting our turn to go in to the haunted house exhibit, a young girl [redacted] years of age dressed in blue shorts and a white tee shirt walked over to me and punched me in my left jaw.

“She laughed and ran back to her place in line in front with approximately 4 other juveniles. I walked over to the girl and asked her why she had hit me. I told her I was with my family here to have a good time.

“I contacted a person who worked at the Fairgrounds and requested the (sheriff’s office) to come to my assistance. I desire to press charges against the assailant.”

Per the report, Cohen asked the girl for her side of the story, at which time she became upset and demanded to know what the accuser had said about the incident.

Tensions grew as the girl demanded to know “if it was a punch or a slap,” and Cohen explained that regardless of hand positioning, it was still an unwanted touch or strike causing harm.

Cohen then called the Department of Juvenile Justice to confirm her eligibility for a civil citation, given she had no previous history of violence.

Moments later, a woman approached Cohen and identified herself as a worker for the Collier County school system, and said the incident had been shared on Instagram.

The report reads that the sheriff’s office or another agency “may follow up with [the accused and victim] at a later date,” given the nature of the crime and the sole motivation to strike “Trump.”

The accused was escorted from the fairgrounds at the request of fair manager Rhonda Ward.

