First female coach making waves in WHL

Olivia Howe may not be related to Gordie, but she’s a big deal in the hockey world.

She’s believed to be the first female coach in the Western Hockey League.

“I’m still so passionate about it,” Howe said. “There’s something that stuck when I first put on the skates as a kid, and I’ve just learned to love it day in and day out and continue to grow and learn new things.”

The Moose Jaw Warriors asked her to help out at training camp over the summer.

Players and staff alike were impressed by what they saw, and asked her to stay on through the regular season.

“She talks direct, she leads, the guys are all eyes and ears watching her and making sure they follow her direction,” said Tim Hunter, head coach and former Calgary Flame. “I think that’s the biggest thing, she has a presence on the ice and I know she did as a player, too.” Tweet This

The 25-year-old captured national championships at high school and university levels before returning to her hometown of Moose Jaw.

“It’s the best feeling,” Howe recalled. “To win a championship with your best buddies that you’ve been working all year towards something like that, there’s so much relief at the end of it.”

Howe hopes she can help the young group of players experience that same feeling.

During games, she serves as an eye in the sky, giving players advice between periods and working on skill development at practice throughout the week.

The young team is already seeing an impact, as demonstrated by Braden Miller’s first WHL goal against the Calgary Hitmen on Oct. 25.

“She taught me a little trick on that goal,” Miller said. “Walking the line, a little fake here and there. She said you would be surprised how many guys will bite on one forechecking you.”

HIGHLIGHT: Braden Miller scores the first goal of his WHL career to get the Warriors within 1. – Brought to you by Moose Jaw Ford https://t.co/YBE78MFk5Z pic.twitter.com/P4E2KpMEzL — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) October 26, 2019

“They work on a lot more skill development than men’s hockey does because there isn’t that physical element,” Hunter noted. “Stickhandling and puck protection are very important.

“I’ve learned that from being involved with other female coaches as I’ve gone along in my coaching career.”

It may not be a big topic of conversation at practice, but the impact isn’t lost on the players.

“That’s to our attention,” said Brayden Tracey, a player for the Moose Jaw Warriors. “It’s something special for her. For her to be the first is cool, and I’m going to be along with her this whole year and experience.” Tweet This

Howe didn’t even know about her historic achievement until the team dug into the history books, but she hopes it will help her further her role with the team and inspire other women to get into coaching at any level.

“Be bold. Have confidence in yourself. I think confidence is key,” Howe said. “If you show up with confidence and you’re qualified for the role, I don’t think there’s anything holding you back.”