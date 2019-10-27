Calgary Hitmen close out Prairie Classic with a win in front of family, friends

Send this page to someone via email

Carson Focht grew up dreaming of playing for the Regina Pats, but the biggest moment of his young career would come in a Calgary Hitmen uniform at the Mosaic Stadium’s Prairie Classic.

Junior Hockey careers have a short shelf life, so for Calgary Hitmen members, the chance to play some shinny-style hockey in a football stadium doesn’t happen very often.

The Hitmen were in Regina this weekend to face the Pats in what was dubbed the Prairie Classic. The Hitmen won 5-4 in OT.

It was a special treat for Hitmen forward Focht. The 19-year-old, who hails from Regina, had family and friends watching in the stands.

“Just being in my hometown was special, but the atmosphere was perfect,” said Focht.

Playing hockey outdoors with the snow falling is part of normal life in Canada but is a unique experience for Hitmen captain Mark Kastelic, who was raised in Phoenix, Ariz.

“I was joking with all the guys that this isn’t street hockey in Arizona anymore,” said Kastelic. Tweet This

“I’ve had only a couple of experiences being on the outdoor rink… but not a venue like this. It was a great experience personally for me and something I’ll cherish forever.”

The sights and sounds of goals, fights and chattering teeth will play over and over in the Hitmen’s minds on the long drive back to Calgary.

A game that was a classic, in every sense of the word.