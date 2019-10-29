PCs introduce bill to allow restaurants to deliver beer and wine

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston introduced legislation on Tuesday that allows customers to add beer or wine to their meal when they use food delivery services like Uber Eats and SkipTheDishes.

“More and more, customers are choosing to order meals to their homes,” Houston said in a media release. “This bill modernizes the laws so that customers can order a bottle of wine or beer with their meal the same way they would if they were eating at a restaurant.”

READ MORE: B.C. man won’t order from SkipTheDishes app again after a bad surprise

According to the PC caucus, an amendment to the Liquor Control Act will extend “approved carriers” of liquor to include online food ordering and delivery services and eating establishments that are licensed. This amendment would require the deliverer to verify that the customer is of legal age.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve heard from the restaurant community that this modernization is something that both customers and restaurant owners are looking for,” said Houston. “The government should not prohibit adults from ordering a beer or wine with their restaurant deliveries.”

READ MORE: ‘What other industry would allow that?’ — What it’s like to work for service apps

The Manitoba government also recently started to allow restaurants to deliver alcoholic beverages, stating that it will “improve operational realties” for foodservice businesses.

This legislation would cap the sale of liquor via delivery to 750 ml of wine or six cans or bottles of beer per entrée delivered.