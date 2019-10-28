Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

B.C. man suffers skull fracture in alleged sucker punch outside Vancouver bar

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 28, 2019 8:58 pm
Stitches and bruising to Michele Becker's son's face, which she says is the result of a sucker punch last week. .
Stitches and bruising to Michele Becker's son's face, which she says is the result of a sucker punch last week. . Submitted

A Vancouver woman is raising the alarm after her son was allegedly sucker punched outside a downtown bar.

The attack left the 31-year-old with damage to his eye, a skull fracture and concussion, and a lack of sensation in his face, according to Michele Becker.

Vancouver police confirm they are investigating the incident and have a photo of an alleged suspect, but are sharing little else about the investigation.

READ MORE: Man charged with aggravated assault in 2015 ‘sucker-punch’ attack in Vancouver

Becker says the incident happened last Wednesday around 10:45 p.m. outside the Devil’s Elbow on Beatty Street, when her son was in town for a professional development course.

He had joined some friends for a drink at the pub when the group noticed two men outside punching and kicking their bicycles, Becker said.

Story continues below advertisement
‘One punch’ killer sentenced to prison
‘One punch’ killer sentenced to prison

According to Becker, her son and his friends went outside and confronted the men, one of whom pushed her son.

Her son pushed the man back, then took a photo of him — which is when Becker alleges the other man came up from behind and punched her son in the head.

“What he remembers is waking up on the cement,” she said.

“He doesn’t even remember the punch. It just came out of nowhere.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: Man sentenced to 2 years, 6 days in prison for fatal one-punch attack in Burnaby Starbucks

“The blow was sustained to the right side of his head, and his temple and eye. And any different than that would have blown out his eye or killed him. Millimetres’ difference,” she added.

“The injury sustained shattered a bone beneath his eye, a large fracture and lacerations, and of course bruising to the eye itself. ”

Becker posted the photo her son took on Facebook, which as now been shared more than 4,000 times.

She said many of the replies noted that such sucker punch attacks are on the rise, and can lead to life-changing injuries or even death.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Penticton beach attack suspect facing new charges, back in custody

“It was a malicious, malicious act,” she said.

“I just I want this person to know what this type of act can result in, that you can not only change and snuff out a life with this nanosecond decision, but it goes in ripples.

“You affect people from there in very detrimental ways.”

Calgary teen ‘fight club’ videos on social media prompt warning from police
Calgary teen ‘fight club’ videos on social media prompt warning from police

In 2015, the Vancouver police issued a warning about a rash of sucker punches in the city, after 10 people were attacked outside of bars.

One of those attacks left a 60-year-old man dead, while another left the 34-year-old victim with brain damage, and a third left a 49-year-old with a head injury and brain bleed.

Earlier this year, police released security video of a similar 2018 attack in Yaletown that left a man with serious head injuries.

READ MORE: Unprovoked assault leaves Vancouver man with brain damage

Becker said her son is recovering well, but might still need surgery down the road.

And she said she wants to see the laws toughened up for people who throw sucker punches.

“In Australia they call it the coward’s punch and it automatically results in jail time,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“So I think Canada should respond accordingly. Do the same.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Concussionbrain damagePunchbar fightSucker punchOne Punch AttackMan AttackedOne-Punchpunch outside barsucker punch attacksucker punch bar
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.