‘Code of silence’ hindering investigation of restaurant worker’s sex assault: Coquitlam RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP has released a sketch of a sexual assault suspect who it says “is likely being protected by silence.”

The assault is alleged to have happened on Aug. 17, around 9:40 p.m., at a restaurant on Lougheed Highway near North Road.

According to police, a regular customer of the establishment assaulted and sexually assaulted one of the staff members while she was on shift.

“Restaurant management has been very helpful, but other witnesses have been less than cooperative,” said Coquitlam RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Michael McLaughlin in a media release.

“If people are protecting the suspect with a ‘code of silence,’ we’re hoping those people understand that the victim is dealing with both physical and psychological consequences.

“Someone needs to step up and do the right thing.” Tweet This

The suspect is described as a Caucasian or mixed-ethnicity man who uses the first name ‘Jordan.’

He is about five-foot-10 with a medium, stocky build and strong hands. Police say he has flared nostrils, full lips and short, light brown hair that is shaved at the sides.

He typically wears a snap-back baseball cap, a puffy jacket and red ‘Air Jordan’-style pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.