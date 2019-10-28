Menu

Investigations

Army reservist with alleged neo-Nazi ties remains missing as police continue search

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2019 6:29 pm
Updated October 28, 2019 6:34 pm
Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews, is shown in this undated RCMP handout.
Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews, is shown in this undated RCMP handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-RCMP

A Manitoba army reservist accused of harbouring ties to neo-Nazis remains unaccounted for two months after he was first reported missing.

Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews disappeared at the end of August as he was being fast-tracked out of the military for his alleged links to a right-wing extremist group.

His truck was later found abandoned near the Canada-U.S. border.

READ MORE: Army reservist allegedly linked to neo-Nazi group reported missing

RCMP spokesman Sgt. Paul Manaigre says police are continuing their search here and have been in touch with U.S. counterparts in the event the 26-year-old crossed the border.

Manaigre added there is no arrest warrant for Mathews and the issue is being treated like any other missing-persons case.

That isn’t good enough for Bernie Farber, chairman of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, who wants to see the RCMP and Defence Department treat Mathews’s disappearance with more urgency given his alleged links to a hate group.

Story continues below advertisement

WATCH: Missing Canadian military reservist, possibly armed, in U.S.

Missing Canadian military reservist possibly armed, in U.S.
Missing Canadian military reservist possibly armed, in U.S.
© 2019 The Canadian Press
