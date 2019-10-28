Army reservist with alleged neo-Nazi ties remains missing as police continue search

A Manitoba army reservist accused of harbouring ties to neo-Nazis remains unaccounted for two months after he was first reported missing.
Master Cpl. Patrik Mathews disappeared at the end of August as he was being fast-tracked out of the military for his alleged links to a right-wing extremist group.
His truck was later found abandoned near the Canada-U.S. border.
RCMP spokesman Sgt. Paul Manaigre says police are continuing their search here and have been in touch with U.S. counterparts in the event the 26-year-old crossed the border.
Manaigre added there is no arrest warrant for Mathews and the issue is being treated like any other missing-persons case.
That isn’t good enough for Bernie Farber, chairman of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, who wants to see the RCMP and Defence Department treat Mathews’s disappearance with more urgency given his alleged links to a hate group.
