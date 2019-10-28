Menu

Crime

Jury trial for pair accused in Calgary quadruple killing begins

By Lauren Krugel The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2019 4:01 pm
Troy Pfeiffer, father of homicide victim Cody Pfeiffer, talks to members of the media in Calgary, Thursday, Nov.2, 2017. .
Troy Pfeiffer, father of homicide victim Cody Pfeiffer, talks to members of the media in Calgary, Thursday, Nov.2, 2017. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lauren Krugel

A jury trial for two people in a quadruple homicide in Calgary has heard one of the victims was held for ransom and tortured before his death.

Tewodros Kebede and Yu Chieh Liao, who also goes by the name Diana, have pleaded not guilty to the first-degree murder of Hanock Afowerk in 2017.

READ MORE: Search for suspects continues in Calgary quadruple-homicide investigation

Liao also has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact in the killings of Cody Pfeiffer, 25; Tiffany Ear, 39; and 36-year-old Glynnis Fox.

Kebede has pleaded not guilty to being an accessory after the fact in the slaying of Pfeiffer, who the jury heard was present when Afowerk was killed.

READ MORE: Calgary burnt-car quadruple homicide case put over to end of January

The remains of Pfeiffer, Ear and Fox were found on July 10, 2017, in a burned-out car belonging to Afowerk, who was 26, at a suburban construction site.

Story continues below advertisement

Afowerk’s body was found dumped in the grass at the side of a road west of Calgary two days later.

READ MORE: 2 people charged with murder in Calgary burnt-car quadruple-homicide case

“These horrific discoveries set in motion a large-scale police investigation into the deaths,” prosecutor Heather Morris said in her opening arguments Monday in a Calgary courtroom gallery filled with victims’ relatives.

Police have not charged anyone with killing the three people in the car.

READ MORE: Charges pending against man, woman in Calgary burnt-car quadruple-homicide case

Morris told court that Afowerk had plans to meet Liao to sell her false identification and was captured for ransom.

She added the Crown believes Pfeiffer, Ear and Fox were shot because they were witnesses.

Queen’s Bench Justice Blair Nixon told jurors they will have to see autopsy photos and hear evidence from medical experts, and that they can take a break if necessary.

“You may find this evidence to be graphic and perhaps upsetting,” he said.

Tweet This

The trial is scheduled to last six weeks.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
