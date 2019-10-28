OPP charge off-duty St. Thomas police officer with domestic assault

Send this page to someone via email

St. Thomas police say an officer has been reassigned to administrative duties after OPP laid a charge of domestic assault over the weekend.

Few details have been released, but municipal police say the incident occurred when the officer was off-duty over the weekend and was outside of the city of St. Thomas.

No information has been released on whether or not any injuries were reported.

When contacted for more information, St. Thomas police said the investigation is being conducted by the OPP.

Global News Radio 980 CFPL has reached out to the OPP for more information but had yet to hear back as of publication time.

