Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP charge off-duty St. Thomas police officer with domestic assault

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted October 28, 2019 5:31 pm
FILE.
FILE. Global News

St. Thomas police say an officer has been reassigned to administrative duties after OPP laid a charge of domestic assault over the weekend.

READ MORE: Ottawa police officer charged in alleged domestic assault incident

Few details have been released, but municipal police say the incident occurred when the officer was off-duty over the weekend and was outside of the city of St. Thomas.

No information has been released on whether or not any injuries were reported.

When contacted for more information, St. Thomas police said the investigation is being conducted by the OPP.

Global News Radio 980 CFPL has reached out to the OPP for more information but had yet to hear back as of publication time.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeSt. Thomas Policepolice officer chargedoff duty officer domestic assaultpolice officer domestic assaultst thomas police officer domestic assaultst. thomas police opp domestic assault
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.