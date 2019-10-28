City of Calgary launches review into vehicle-for-hire bylaw

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Calgary is launching a review into its Livery Transport Bylaw which regulates ride-sharing and vehicle-for-hire services like limousines, taxis and Ubers.

The review is meant to give officials an idea if the bylaw needs to be amended at all since 2016 — when ridesharing was made legal in the city — and if so, what those changes might be.

“Now that rideshares have been part of our vehicle-for-hire options for three years, we’re reviewing the bylaw to make sure the regulations within it are still supporting customers and industry,” said chief Livery inspector Abdul Rahif.

Livery officials monitor everything from driver security checks to qualifications and insurance and make sure vehicles are up to date with inspections.

They also ensure there’s a level playing field for ride-hailing services in the city.

“The bylaw allows us to set standards that support consistent and accessible fares, convenience, safety and availability of choices.

“We want to hear from Calgarians how these regulations are contributing to their customer experiences,” Rahif said. Tweet This

The city is looking to the public and industry-specific feedback as part if its review. An online survey for customers is open until Nov. 17.

Those working in the livery industry can have their say through a separate online survey and through in-person sessions between Nov. 18 and Nov. 30, the city said, adding the details will be shared directly with those involved.

“The city will also conduct a best practices review of vehicle-for-hire regulations across North America,” the city said.

“Input from the public, livery industry members and findings from the best practices review will be used to determine potential amendments.”